‘The moment you’ve been waiting for’: Families welcome the new year with balloon drop event at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Visitors and guests at Nauticus welcomed the new year with a balloon drop event Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

Although a couple hours early before the official countdown to the new year, hundreds of guests and visitors cheered on with exuberant glee Tuesday afternoon for the “kid-friendly” balloon drop event held at Nauticus.

In a viewer video sent to 10 On Your Side, the “Dicken’s After Chistmas” event had families gather at the Decker Half Moone Cruise Center at Nauticus for an early New Year’s Eve party and balloon drop that ended with a countdown held at a more family-friendly hour — 3 p.m., that is.

Dads with toddlers on their shoulders, crowds cheering on, an announcer stood in the center of the venue to lead the chant.

“This is the moment you’ve all been waiting for,” the announcer’s voice heard loudly on the speakers.

As the countdown echoed through high-pitched voices, nets full of colorful balloons hung from the venue’s ceiling opened up and soon enveloped the crowds, ending with popping sounds at the end of the video.

The balloon drop was just one of the events held around the Hampton Roads to welcome the new year.

