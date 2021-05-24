The Lost Colony: Nations longest-running outdoor symphonic drama returns for 84th season

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The country’s longest-running outdoor symphonic drama is back for its 84th season.

The 84th Season of The Lost Colony opens May 28, 2021. The drama is back at the historic Waterside Theatre on Roanoke Island after the 83rd season was canceled due to COVID. The season will last through August 21.

“We are beyond excited to reveal this season’s production. I am so proud of our entire team for the tireless work creating a unique perspective and captivating portrayal of Paul Green’s original script” said John Ancona, General Manager.

Joining The Lost Colony company for the 84th season, members of several Native American tribes, including North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe, will debut in principal as well as supporting and directorial roles. The drama has received the Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paul Green, The Lost Colony is the nation’s premier and longest-running outdoor symphonic drama which was first staged back in 1937.

The show begins at 8:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Tickets start at $20. For more information, click here or call (252) 473-2127.