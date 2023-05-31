VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It will be hard to ignore the inaugural United States-based Jackalope Festival as daredevils jump from the top of a hotel, motocross bikes fly above the sand and famous skateboarders show their best stuff on a brand new waterfront half-pipe.

Ready or not, it all begins Friday afternoon, June 2, at 31st Street on the beach at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Described on its website as a festival that “shines a bright light on action sports,” Jackalope has been held for a decade in Montreal, Canada.

Micah Desforges, the executive producer of the event, said the draw for Virginia Beach as the first U.S. location was the huge skate culture.

“Virginia Beach has a lot of culture in the action sports space and we really want to pay homage to it,” Desforges said.

Last year, with the help of a $90,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau was able to incentivize the event to set up on the beach on the first weekend of June.

Following the loss of the Patriotic Festival, which long occupied that spot, resort business owners sought something new to draw people in.

So far John Zirkle, president of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association, said it is doing just that.

“We are seeing some pick up for Jackalope,” Zirkle said. “It will be a great event and should get the locals down for a unique experience.”

According to Desforges, it is the first Jackalope Festival in a three-year commitment with the city of Virginia Beach.

For the last few weeks, a several block stretch both north and south of 31st Street has been a flurry of activity, with the construction of a half-pipe, climbing wall and a skatepark on the beach.

The skatepark was custom-designed from California Skateparks and will be open to those who have a pass.

WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode spoke with Desforges in a Community Chat. They discussed the beginnings of Jackalope, why Virginia Beach is the first U.S. location, athletes competing, what visitors can expect and more. Watch the conversation in the video player below.

Desforges said Jackalope will showcase the talent – past, present and future – of the action sports community, locally and nationally.

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk is one athlete featured in this weekend’s festival. For Hawk, Virginia Beach has a personal connection, as he won a competition at Mount Trashmore early in his career. Now, he’s back to participate in the Vert Showdown.

Hawk is one of the reasons Desforges said he picked up skateboarding. Growing up surrounded by farmland in Canada, he thought he would be a farmer when he grew up. After watching Hawk’s X Games performance, he took up skateboarding. And, now shares that passion with others.

Jackalope is all about passion according to Desforges. One of the reasons it exists is to “empower men, women, girls, and boys towards action sports.”

He encourages visitors to support all the athletes, from stars to the newer talent.

Visitors can see local talent like Virginia Beach native Collin Graham. He will be featured in the Vert Showdown Saturday night. Desforges says another name to watch is JB2. He’s a young skater, surfer, and snowboarder.

A question he says is what Jackalope is all about is “Who’s the next generation of athletes that are going to be pushing the limits?”

With skateboarding and rock climbing in the next Olympics, it’s a big moment for actions sports. Desforges says we can find local talent, support them, and give them a place to shine.

Want to go?

Jackalope is is free to attend. Desforges wants the event to be accessible and approachable.

For more information on Jackalope Festival, click here for schedules, event information, and more.