NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s an experience sure leave Harry Potter fans spellbound. The Virginia Symphony will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The orchestra will play John William’s score live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high definition on a 40-foot screen.

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series began in 2016. Since then more than 3 million fans have enjoyed the magical experience.

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,” said Justin Freer, Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. “It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.