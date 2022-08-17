NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – After a two-year hiatus, the 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade will return to Downtown Norfolk.

This popular parade takes place every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and is a beloved family and community tradition in Norfolk. The theme of this year’s parade is “Holiday Magic”.

The Grand Illumination Parade will take place on November 19 at 7 p.m. Applications for parade participants and volunteers are available now and are due by September 16.