‘The Fishin’ Pig’ bringing southern culinary cuisine to Railroad District in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One Mid-Valley Virginia barbecue spot is opening a location closer to the shore.

The popular The Fishin’ Pig is bringing its “finest from land and sea” to Norfolk with a new location at the Railroad District in Park Place.

Officials announced the news on social media on Friday with photos of the new location and a hopeful opening later this year.

The original Fishin’ Pig location opened in Farmville in 2013 followed by a second one four years later in Waynesboro.

The restaurant is bringing its special “southern culinary combination” like the popular pulled pork and “Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos” to feed some hungry 757 palates.

The Fishin’ Pig, not to be confused with famous chef Sydney Meers’ Fish Pig that’s also opening in Norfolk, is just the latest spot announced as part of a high-end entertainment district planned for the former industrial area.

The Norfolk City Council and the Norfolk Planning Commission approved the site last year.

