The Fenix Experience offers free paint party for Halloween

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This year, families are forced to rethink their plans for Halloween. However, the Fenix Experience is making sure parents and children still have a spooktacular time by offering a free paint party.

This is a latest installment of the R&B Paint series, where children will have the opportunity to create a masterpiece on canvas. While the children paint, parents can enjoy a the musical stylings of R&B Artist Raspy Soul.

“Children will also walk away with a big bag of candy and parents can enter to win some awesome raffle prizes thanks to our community partners. We worked with La Vida Agency, PDA Entertainment, Vibes Restaurant &Lounge, Wiz-Biz Tech, and C.L.O.U.T. Cigars, ” said The Fenix Experience Owner, Danita Sanders.

The Halloween Paint Party is Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1-5 p.m. at Boil Bay, located at 5957 East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk.

Click here to register.

