Photo courtesy of the City of Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk hosted its annual Holiday Parade on Saturday. This year’s theme was, “Home for the Holidays.”

The parade lineup included plenty of bands, floats, and marching units which helped celebrate the holiday season.

Participants of the parade were judged in their individual categories and winners were chosen at the end of the night.