The Chrysler Museum to exhibit Edvard Munch’s work including ‘The Scream’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk is presenting the works of Edward Munch including the famous The Scream print starting late February.

The first-ever exhibition of the Norwegian painter’s iconic works at the museum will be on view from February 8 to May 17.

Titled “Edvard Munch and the Cycle of Life: Prints from the National Gallery of Art,” the show will consist of 50 prints including The Scream and Madonna. It will include images Munch developed for his 1902 exhibition Frieze of Life, as well as the entire 1908–1909 series Alpha and Omega, his invented story of the first humans.

Museum officials say the exhibition will offer the Norwegian artist’s “satirical look at his own life.”

The Chrysler’s chief curator and Irene Leache Curator of European art, Lloyd Dewitt, says Munch’s work has come to symbolize “the crisis of modern life.”

“The Chrysler’s exhibition is an original concept that focuses on Munch’s career-long obsession with the theme of the cycle of life, from the seeds of love and the passing of love to anxiety and death.”

For more information about the exhibition, click HERE.

Latest Living Local Posts