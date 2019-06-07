Storms cancel Harborfest events for Friday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tall ships, music and…an escape room?

Harborfest started Friday with the annual Parade of Sail along the Elizabeth River, but Festevents announced the remaining events of the evening have been canceled due to the inclement weather.

The visually stunning array of ships could be arriving earlier than usual, however, with rain in the forecast for Friday afternoon. Organizers said the fleet of ships could get to Town Point Park as early as 11 a.m.

Rain is forecast to be a factor — to varying degrees — across all three days of the festival. Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson says the best day for the festival could be Saturday.

Credit: Festevents

Assuming weather doesn’t foil plans for Harborfest ’19, festivalgoers will be treated to new wrinkles this year that include an escape room, body marbling and a U.S. Air Force Performance Lab.

Harborfest classics including the Colours Junakoo Street Party and Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will, of course, be featured at this weekend’s festival. Saturday’s festivities will be punctuated by a firework display over the Elizabeth River.

Two stages — Boathouse and Main — will feature performances from a wide variety of acts including Oak and Ash, AFISHAL, Rose Royce and Maggie Rose all weekend. See a full list of concert times here.

There will be over 50 food and beverage vendors for festivalgoers to enjoy as they take in the sights, sounds and events.

As far as getting to and from the festival, the city of Norfolk has a handful of parking garages near Town Point Park — and several others downtown. Festivalgoers can also take a shuttle, a bus or the Tide light rail.

Multiple roads around the park area will be open to pedestrian traffic only throughout the weekend.