The 64th annual Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show starts Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The 64th annual Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show presented by PNC brings fine artists from around the country to share their talents with show visitors this week.

Spend your day cruising the boardwalk and looking at work from 275 different artists. The art show also includes a beer garden with live music, beverages and a VIP beach club.



The Boardwalk Art Show kicks off Thursday and runs until Sunday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk from 20th – 35th Street.

Here are the hours: