64th annual MOCA Boardwalk Art Show celebrates artists around the country

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Hundreds of artists lined the boardwalk this weekend to show off their art at the 64th annual MOCA boardwalk art show.

More than 250 artists from all over the U.S. came to show off their creations.



From paintings, to prints, to sculptures, there was a little bit of something for everyone.

For artist Ana Jones, this was her first year attending.

“This is my first time coming in June and being invited to the boardwalk I was really excited to see how people react to them and its been really well,” said Jones.

Jones says a personal experience brought her art in a different direction.

“The story behind it is I was a flag artist for nine and a half years, and then three years ago I had brain surgery,” she said.

Jones says after her surgery, she created these pieces hanging in her tent.

“After the brain surgery, I started being able to draw, so the series is completely brand new because now I can draw,” said Jones.