Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- The countdown is on to Thanksgiving, a day associated with a delicious holiday meal. But not everyone in Hampton Roads gets that opportunity. For that reason, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore along with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank are asking the community to donate to this year's Mayflower Marathon.

Tom Weiglein is the Vice President of Programs and Development for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. "We have quite a few empty racks. So, this just speaks to the fact that we are low on food donations," said Weiglein. "It's a challenging time for us right now, so the timing of Mayflower is great because we really need people to come out and show up."