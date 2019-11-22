Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – While some stores remain open Thanksgiving Day, and even offer some early holiday shopping specials, many city services will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. So, if you have plans to head to your local rec center or the DMV or are wondering when your trash pickup will be, check below first.
Chesapeake
- City Offices closing at Noon, Wednesday, Nov. 27, remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29
- Courts closing at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 27, remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29
- DMV Select closing at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29
- Public Libraries closing at Noon, Wednesday, Nov. 27, remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29. OPEN Saturday, Nov. 30, normal hours
- Community Centers closing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29. OPEN Saturday, Nov. 30, normal hours
- Visitor Center closed Thanksgiving day. OPEN Friday, Nov. 29.
- CIBH closing at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 27 (Same day services limited to 8 to 10 a.m.). Remains closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29
- TRASH & RECYCLING: There will be no trash or recycling collections on Thursday, Nov. 28. Thursday’s pickup will be collected on Friday, Nov. 29. Friday’s trash and recycling collections will be made on Saturday, Nov. 30.
- Residents who need more information should call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY during normal business hours.
Hampton
- City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29
- City Schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 27, 28 and 29
- Courts Closed Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28, 29
- No recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29. Thursday collection will be made Wednesday, Nov. 27. Friday collection will be made Monday, Dec. 2 and Monday collection will be made Wednesday, Dec. 4.
- Landfill Closed Thursday, Nov. 28. Regular hours Friday, Saturday
- Libraries Closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29. Open normal hours Nov. 30
- Health Dept./Clinics Closed Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28, 29
- Social Services Closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29
- Golf Courses Closed Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at 1 p.m., regular hours Friday
- Bluebird Gap Farm Closed Nov. 28, open Nov. 29
- History Museum Closed Thursday, Nov. 28. Regular hours Friday, Nov. 29, along with Hampton Visitors Center
- Community Centers Closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28, 29.
- Hampton Carousel Closed Thursday, Nov. 28. Regular hours Friday, Nov. 29
- Air Power Museum Closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28, 29.
Newport News
- City Offices – closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29
- Libraries – closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29
- Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Thursday, November 28. Thursday’s collections will take place on Monday, December, 2 and all regularly scheduled collections for the week of December 2 will be delayed one day – i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday. NOTE: there are no scheduled collections on Fridays
- Recovery Operations Center (i.e., landfill) – closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday
- Waterworks– closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. Payments can be made online at www.nnva.gov/waterworks or via phone at 926-1000. Customers experiencing emergency water outages should call 234-4800.
- Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – Closed Thursday; open as normal Friday, Saturday and Sunday for adoptions.
Norfolk
- City offices – closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29
- Recreation Centers and Libraries – Closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27. Reopen at normal business hours on Saturday, Nov. 30
- Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer Offices and Courthouse – closing at noon, Wednesday November 27 and for the remainder of the week.
- Trash and recycling – Thursday routes will be picked up on Saturday, November 30. Friday collection will take place as scheduled. Schedule bulk waste pickups by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
- Street sweeping scheduled on Thanksgiving will be rescheduled for Dec. 2.
Portsmouth
- Portsmouth municipal offices and recreation centers will close at noon Wednesday, November 27 and will remain closed through the weekend.
- All Portsmouth libraries will close at noon Wednesday, November 27 and will reopen on Saturday, November 30.
- No trash, recycling or bulk collections Thanksgiving Day. All Thursday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesday, November 27. All Friday routes will be collected on the normal Friday schedule.
- All Portsmouth museums will be closed Thanksgiving Day. On Friday, November 29th, the Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Museum hours will be extended for the opening of Winter Wonderland at The Children’s Museum of Virginia.
- The Portsmouth Visitor Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will reopen Friday, November 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Links Golf Course will be open Thansgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bide-A-Wee Golf Course will be open Thanksgiving Day at 7 a.m.; carts need to be by 3 p.m.
Suffolk
- Suffolk city offices – closing at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will remain closed until Monday.
- Trash scheduled for pickup on Thursday, November 28 will be collected on Friday, November 29. Trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Friday, November 29 will be collected on Saturday, November 30. TFC Recycling will also follow the holiday schedule with the Thursday, November 28 regular recycling routes being collected on Friday, November 29 and the Friday, November 29 regular recycling routes being collected on Saturday, November 30.
- The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be closed Thursday, November 28 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, November 29. The Regional Landfill is closed on Thursday, November 28, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, November 29.
- Suffolk Transit will not be in operation on Thursday, November 28 due to the holiday. Suffolk Transit will run as scheduled on Wednesday, November 27, Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30.
- Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and will remain closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Whaleyville Recreation Center will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and will remain closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Whaleyville Recreation Center will be open on Saturday, November 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and will reopen on Monday, December 2.
- All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and will remain closed November 28 through November 30. All Libraries will reopen at their regular operating hours on Monday, December 2.
- The Suffolk Art Gallery will close at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, and will remain closed Thursday, November 28 through Monday, December 2. The Suffolk Art Gallery will reopen on Tuesday, December 3.
- The Suffolk Tourism Visitor Center and Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Visitor Center will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 30. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30.
- The Suffolk Executive Airport Terminal will be open but unmanned on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. The airfield and self-serve fuel island will remain open. The restaurant will be closed on Thursday, November 28.
Virginia Beach
- Courts, Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and Public Health Dept. – closing at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and Nov. 29
- Recreation Centers – closing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will remain closed Thanksgiving Day. Reopen Friday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All city offices – closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and Nov. 29
- Libraries – Closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and Nov. 29
- Joint Use Library at TCC/Virginia Beach Campus – closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and be closed Nov. 28 and will remain closed through Dec. 1
- Parks & Recreation Sports Management offices at Princess Anne Athletic Center – closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
- Lynnhaven House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum – closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
- Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices – closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
- Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center – closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
- Visitor Information Center — Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park – closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
- Visitor Information Center — 2100 Parks Ave. – closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
- All city parks and park facilities — closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, but will be open for business Friday, Nov. 29 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Francis Land House and Thoroughgood House — closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, but will be open for business Friday, Nov. 29 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Princess Anne Athletic Complex (PAAC) — Open for tournament play
- Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center — closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, but will be open for business Friday, Nov. 29 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center — closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, but will be open for business Friday, Nov. 29 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.