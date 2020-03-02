‘Thanks for the memories:’ Gordon Biersch closes location at Town Center in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local craft brewery and restaurant has closed its doors Monday in Virginia Beach.

Many patrons of the Gordon Biersch location in Virginia Beach’s Town Center will find a note taped to the front door confirming its closing and thanking them for their support.

“Thanks for the memories,” the note said at the bottom followed by Pete Tropeano’s signature, the restaurant’s general manager.

Read the full statement below:

To our loyal patrons, Due to unforeseen circumstances Gordon Biersch in Virginia Beach is officially closed. I personally want to thank you for your years of patronage. Thanks for the memories! Pete Tropeano

The restaurant has been up for 11 years at Town Center and follows several closures of different locations across the country.

According to the restaurant brewery’s website, saddened patrons can find its nearest location in McLean, Virginia as well as another one in Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

There are currently 10 locations remaining across the country.

