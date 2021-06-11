TGIF Summer Concert Series returns to the stage in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation has announced that the TGIF Summer Concert Series will return in 2021!
The concert series will kick off on June 18 and run through the end of August. Each concert is free and open to the public.
Parks will open for the events on Fridays at 6 p.m. allowing guest to take their seats before the performances begin at 6:30 p.m. Each concert will run until approximately 9:30 p.m.
Vendors will also be on site to sell food, merchandise and adult beverages.
Here’s the lineup:
Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina
- June 18 |The Fuzz Band
- June 25 | The Original Rhondels
- July 9 | WOAH
- July 16 | Celeste Kellogg
Bennett’s Creek Park
- July 30 | Buckshot
- August 6 | Affirmative Groove
- August 13 | Slapnation
- August 20 | Deloreans
Registration is not required to attend.