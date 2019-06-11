TGIF Summer Concert Series kicks off in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – During this time of year, it’s nearly impossible to turn a street corner and not hear live music. Why? Because dozens of summer concert series are happening around Hampton Roads. If you live on the Southside, don’t miss out one kicking off in Suffolk this weekend.

TGIF Summer Concert Series is a free outing perfect for the entire family or date night. Every Friday night local bands will jam out on stage. While listening to the music, you can also take advantage of the food and merchant vendors, bounce houses, and adult beverages.

The first few concerts will be at the Constant’s Wharf & Marina located at 110 East Contance Rd, Suffok, Va. The location will change mid July to Bennett’s Creek Park located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Rd.

This Friday, Bobby Blackhat will be performing. The park opens at 6 p.m. and the bands will play from 6:30 – 9:3pm. If you can’t make it this Friday, no worries because the series runs until August 16.

Here’s the lineup:

Constant’s Wharf Park &Marina

6/14 Bobby Blackhat

6/21 The Fuzz Band

6/28 Schooner Or Later

7/12 Party Fins

Bennett’s Creek Park

7/26 Soul Intent

8/2 Affirmative Groove

8/9 The Deloreans

8/16 Tidewater Drive