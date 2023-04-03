VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Tears and Fears has announced its North American 2023 summer tour and they are set to perform in Virginia Beach on July 7.

According to a press release, the duo will be performing at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre with special guest Cold War Kids.

Tears and Fears is known as one of the most iconic bands in the 80s and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Tickets will be available for presale starting April 4 and general admission tickets will go on sale starting April 7 at 10 a.m. To learn more about the tour and where to you can buy tickets, click here.