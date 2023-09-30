NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College’s new Visual Arts and Design Center will hold its first public gallery reception on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Titled “A Look Within” the exhibition explores themes of self-reflection, growth, and inward change.

The exhibit features work from members of the CAN Foundation’s CANtemporary workshop. Workshop participants developed the concept during a three-month collaborative artist development process.

Both 2D and 3D works will be on display. Additionally, a short film delving into introspective concepts will be on view until Nov. 22.

“As the first exhibition in our new location for the Visual Arts and Design Center, it was important to spotlight artists working in Hampton Roads, to establish TCC as an institution that fosters opportunities for the arts both for our students and the arts community-at-large,” says TCC Visual Arts and Design Center Curator, Leslie Mounaime. “The partnership with the CAN Foundation was a natural fit, allowing our students and community an opportunity to tap into CAN’s active and engaging network of artists and programs.”

The event takes place at 6 p.m. and is free to the public .