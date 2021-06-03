TCC announces return of Shakespeare in the Grove

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College announced on Thursday that their event, Shakespeare in the Grove, will return this year.

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the event is expected to return to TCC’s Chesapeake campus at 8 p.m. each night from June 23-27 at the outdoor “Grove” platform.

“We are thrilled to be back with this community gem that welcomes hundreds to the Chesapeake Campus for an evening of theatre under the stars,” said Kelly Gillerlain, dean of Chesapeake Campus. “This family-friendly event is a great way to get outside and enjoy a warm summer night.”

This year, guests will be able to enjoy Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night or What you Will” featuring more than 20 student and veteran actors, as well as 15 technicians.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray. They are also encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, however, refreshments can also be purchased on-site from the Kiwanis Club of Chesapeake.

Tickets are not required to attend the event.