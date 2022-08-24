SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 16th annual Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival will return on September 10.

According to a press release, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will stretch down Main street in downtown Suffolk from Finney Avenue and Washington Street and West Washington to Saratoga Avenue.

Local independent restaurants and eateries will be selling some of their signature items from their menus and also giving attendees the chance to sample some of their newest creations.

Those who attend the festival will also be able to enjoy live entertainment and contests as well as take advantage of the Children’s Fun Area and a plant sale from the Suffolk Master Gardeners.

A beer garden located at Courthouse Fountain Park is also slated for the Taste of Suffolk and will showcase local breweries.

The live entertainment for Taste of Suffolk is as follows:

Beer Garden Entertainment Rob Oliver, 12:30 p.m. On The Verge, 4:30 p.m.



Main Street Stage Bobby Blackhat, 11:00 a.m. Black & Gold Music, 1:00 p.m. Ben Phelps Project, 3:00 p.m.



Free parking for the festival will also be available at these surrounding lots:

Cherry Street Lot (off of Saratoga Street)

Saratoga Street lot (adjacent to Bank of America)

First Baptist Church lot ( corner of Finney Avenue and North Main Street)

Godwin Courts Building lot (located behind the Courts Building)

Market Park (adjacent to Seaboard Station Railroad Museum)

Prentis Street lot ( adjacent to Stillwater Teahouse)

City Hall parking lot (parallel parking lots on Market Street)

Roads will close for the festival beginning at 4 a.m. on September 10 and are expected to reopen by 7 p.m. on the same day.