WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY)- Experience the joys of the holiday season 18th century style.

Check out Talk of the Town: Christmastide at Colonial Williamsburg.

With an 18th century resident as your guide, walk through the city and experience the spirit of the Christmastide season as they share the news of the day and reflections on the holiday season.

“Here in Williamsburg in the 18th century, we have a really diverse society. So if you buy a ticket and you get a tour from me, you’ll get one from George Wythe, a member of the founders. You may recognize his name if you went to George Wythe High School or if you live along Wythe Creek,” actor and interpreter Robert Weathers said.

Talk of the Town: Christmastide will run from now through Jan. 2. Tours will be available twice a day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission starts at $10.

For more information, visit colonialwilliamsburg.org.