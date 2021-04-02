Take-home Easter arts and crafts in Norfolk

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking to get crafty this weekend, swing by Boards and Brush in Norfolk for their take-home art kits.

Co-owner Melinda Vooss says these kits are user-friendly for anyone 2 years old and up. Every kit comes equipped with a stained board, stencil, paint, and sponges. You can make an Easter-themed stencil or choose from the other 200 designs they have available.

Smaller kits are three for $25 and the larger ones are $25 each. You can purchase a kit Saturday at the store from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit boardandbrush.com to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***