Take-home Easter arts and crafts in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking to get crafty this weekend, swing by Boards and Brush in Norfolk for their take-home art kits.

Co-owner Melinda Vooss says these kits are user-friendly for anyone 2 years old and up. Every kit comes equipped with a stained board, stencil, paint, and sponges. You can make an Easter-themed stencil or choose from the other 200 designs they have available.

Smaller kits are three for $25 and the larger ones are $25 each. You can purchase a kit Saturday at the store from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit boardandbrush.com to learn more.