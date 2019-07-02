Sweet news! Krispy Kreme launches doughnut delivery

If you’ve felt like there has been a hole in the donut industry, Krispy Kreme may have just filled it. The company just announced it will deliver donuts to your doorstep!

That’s right. Krispy Kreme is now offering online ordering. It’s only available in 15 states, but the great news is Virginia made the cut.

The online menu includes dozen boxes only. You can build your own box or randomize it! There are also coffee and other drink options.

Of course you’ll pay for the convenience. , but you can also use the online ordering for pick-up orders with no additional fee.

According to their website, online ordering is available at the following locations in Hampton Roads:

Click here to see the full list of participating locations. Krispy Kreme says it hopes to have online ordering and delivery at all locations by the end of the year. They are also working to add this feature to their mobile app soon.

Krispy Kreme also announced it is celebrating America with a patriotic doughnut collection in time for the 4th of July. And to make the holiday even sweeter, the company said its reward members can get a free dozen original glazed doughnuts when they purchase any dozen on July 4.