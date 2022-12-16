VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Surf-n-Santa 5-mile run is happening Saturday, Dec. 17 in Virginia Beach.

The event will result in road closures along portions of the Oceanfront from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It will also impact Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) routes during that time. The lineup for Routes 20, 33, & 960 will be relocated from 19th/Parks to Pavilion/19th. For more details visit this link.

The race itself begins at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Convention Center.

J&A Racing says this is one of their favorite races. Many participants dress up in festive holiday wear, some even as Santa! Participants get to run through the holiday lights on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk before celebrating at a post-race holiday party.

Fun fact: In 2016, 5,025 race participants dressed in Santa suits crossed the finish line at that year’s Surf-N-Santa 5 Miler, unofficially breaking the Guinness World Record for the Largest Santa Claus Run!

Estimated road closing times:

2 p.m.

Closure of 19th Street from Parks Avenue to Pavilion Drive (Doubletree Hotel)

4 p.m.

Parks Avenue from 19th Street to 21st Street off I-264

19th Street from Pavilion Drive to Baltic Avenue

Baltic Avenue from 19th Street to 17th Street

17th Street from Baltic Avenue to Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue from 24th Street South around Rudee Loop.

Streets will reopen after the last runner has cleared that area of the course. All streets are expected to reopen by 7 p.m.