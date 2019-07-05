‘Summer Series of Film Classics’ returns to Naro Cinema next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The annual series of classic films returns to Naro Cinema on Monday, July 8 for its 16th year.

During select nights through August, the theater will play great works like “Red River” and “The Seven Year Itch.”

The series is hosted and curated by Mal Vincent, local, award-winning film and theater critic.

According to Naro’s website, the festival has sold over 45,000 tickets throughout the years. You can grab your ticket for $10 on their website or call 757-625-6276.

Here’s the schedule of classic films they’ll be playing:

July 8 — “Love Me or Leave Me”

July 15 — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

July 22 — “Affair in Trinidad”

July 29 — “Red River”

Aug. 5 — “The Red Shoes”

Aug. 12 — “The Bad and the Beautiful”

Aug. 19 — “The Seven Year Itch”