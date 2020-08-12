Summer Restaurant Week still cooking in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Restaurant Week in downtown Norfolk will continue this summer with new menu items and ordering options to accommodate safety as the number one priority.

The week will run from August 16 through August 23 and options to dine-in and carry out will be available. To name a few, participating restaurants include 456 Fish, Brick Anchor Brew-House, Grain, Tap It Local, and Hair of the Dog.

Restaurants are following recommended guidelines by measuring the appropriate distance between tables, frequent cleaning, single-use menus, and staff wearing masks.

Although precautions will be implemented, guests who do not feel comfortable dining in can dine out with available carry out options. Select restaurants will also offer delivery to certain areas. Additionally, Restaurant Week will have picnic options available at places like the Pagoda and Town Point Park.

There will be a few local events taking place during the week to enjoy such as the Virginia Art Festival’s presentation of Michelangelo — A Different View at MacArthur Center. The exhibit features recreations of Michelangelo’s frescoes of the Sistine Chapel.

The Selden Market will also be open and full of local small business vendors offering retail, coffee, and dining for guests.

The NEON District is also right around the corner for guests who want to check out local artists’ work and murals throughout the district.

Information on participating restaurants, menu options, delivery, carry out, and event prices, click here. The Restaurant Week event calendar can be found here.

