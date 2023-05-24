VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer Fest is returning to Town Center beginning May 26!

According to a press release, The concert series will take place from May 26 until September 3 at the Town Center Fountain Plaza. The concerts are free and will take place each night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The popular concert series will kick off with a performance by Frank Sings Frank, The Taylors and the Doorway Singers. Below is the full list of performers scheduled to perform.

Guests will be able to enjoy live music, while also taking advantage of the multiple restaurants and shops nearby.