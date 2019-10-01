Suffolk’s own Zombie Cleanup in search for brains and trash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Who would have thought that zombies and trash cleanup would makes such a great, but oh, so random combination?

The deceased picking up litter. You can’t get anymore meta than this, folks.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful is hoping to etch a new Halloween tradition in the books for a good and environmentally friendly cause.

Photo Courtesy – Keep Suffolk Beautiful

The successful Zombie Cleanup is back this year to eat your brains and pick up trash along the way on Saturday, October 26 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Zombies will gather at the Morgan Library located at 443 West Washington Street and head toward main Street in Downtown Suffolk.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful chairperson Kathy Russell says the zombies with the best costumes will win prizes.

The event will go hand in hand that same day with Keep Suffolk Beautiful taking part in International Coastal Cleanup initiative designed to raise awareness and reduce ocean marine debris.

Photo Courtesy – Keep Suffolk Beautiful

An organized Nansemound River cleanup, which is separate from the zombie cleanup, will take place on October 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, located at 100 East Constance Road in hopes to help decrease debris in the area.