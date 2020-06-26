Suffolk to host Independence Day Scavenger Hunt at Lake Meade Park

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation announced on Friday it will be hosting a Scavenger Hunt at Lake Meade Park to celebrate Independence Day.

The hunt will run from July 1 to July 6 and clues can be downloaded online, or on the Suffolk Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

“The Scavenger Hunt will include identifying trees, finding the dog park, and searching for flowers. Bring your phone or camera to take photos,” said city officials. “A winner will be chosen from the photos shared to our social media. The winner will be notified on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.”

Share photos and tag #ParkScavengers on social media for a chance to win a Grill Tool Set.

Lake Meade Park is in Downtown Suffolk at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway, near North Main Street and Holly Lawn Cemetery.

For more information, or to enter for a chance to win, visit suffolkva.us/parks or call 757-514-7267.

Find out what else there is to do in Hampton Roads on July 4 by clicking here.

