Suffolk to host free ‘Movie in the Park’ event

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation is set to host an outdoor movie night at the Holland Ball Field at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

The event, featuring the 1976 film, The Bad News Bears, is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Event organizers say that food will be available for purchase.