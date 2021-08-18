Suffolk to host free ‘Movie in the Park’ event

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation is set to host an outdoor movie night at the Holland Ball Field at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.
The event, featuring the 1976 film, The Bad News Bears, is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
Event organizers say that food will be available for purchase.
