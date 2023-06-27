SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The “TGIF Summer Concert Series” has returned to Suffolk for 2023.

This year’s season, presented by the City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department and sponsored by Sentara Healthcare, kicked off on June 16.

If you haven’t had a chance to make it out yet, there are still several opportunities.

The music happens on Friday evenings. The festivities begin at 6 p.m., and the bands will perform from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for seating.

The June 23 music event featuring 504 Supreme was canceled because of the weather.

The series will continue at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, 110 E. Constance Rd., with the following acts:

June 30: Island Boy

July 14: SlapNation

The fun continues with four additional concerts at Bennett’s Creek Park, 3000 Bennett’s Creek Park Rd., featuring: