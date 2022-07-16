SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – After a successful inaugural event last year, Suffolk Sweets Week is back again at participating eateries.

This week-long event will take place from July 16-23 and will showcase some of the tastiest treats Suffolk has to offer while highlighting some local businesses that are taking part in sweets week.

No tickets, coupons or vouchers are needed.

The following eateries are offering special menus:

Amedeo’s Bakery

​Derl’z Restaurant & Pub

Knotts Coffee Company

Mad Batter Bakery

The Olive & The Turnip

​The Pink Box

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshoppe, LLC

​Wall Street Café, Inc.

To find more information and menus, visit the Suffolk Sweets Week page on dininginsuffolkva.com or visit the events Facebook page.