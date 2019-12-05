Suffolk students paint local storefronts for the holidays

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local public school students in Suffolk are spreading holiday cheer through artwork.

This marks the 19th year that the City of Suffolk and Suffolk Public Schools have partnered to bring a delightful touch to downtown businesses. More than 80 talented art students from elementary through high school are using their painting skills to decorate storefront windows in the area.

Participating businesses include the Suffolk News-Herald, SunTrust, BB&T, Wells Fargo Bank, Subway, The Plaid Turnip, Bank of America, Baron’s Pub, Brighter Day Café, The Suffolk Peanut Center (Planter’s Store), One Past 7 (Artist’s Loft) and School Administration Offices.

Elementary school students painted half of the buildings on Tuesday. Middle and high school students will finish the rest on Thursday.

With a theme of “Home for the Holidays,” the artwork makes the season bright for downtown employees and shoppers, and comes just in time for the Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Participating schools include Northern Shores Elementary School, Mack Benn, Jr. Elementary School, Oakland Elementary School, Pioneer Elementary School, and Kilby Shores Elementary School -– the very first participants when the program started 19 years ago.

The other schools include Col. Fred Cherry Middle School, King’s Fork Middle School, John Yeates Middle School, King’s Fork High School and Nansemond River High School.