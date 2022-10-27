SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Fall 2022 Suffolk Restaurant Week is scheduled for Nov. 5-12.

According to a press release, participating local eateries will be offering three-course, price-fixed menus that participants can take advantage of throughout the week.

The price-fixed menu levels that will be offered are as followed:

  • Deluxe: $10 for breakfast/lunch, $20 for dinner
  • Premier: $15 for breakfast/lunch, $30 for dinner
  • Ultimate: $20 for breakfast/lunch, $40 for dinner

The following eateries are offering special menus for Suffolk Restaurant Week:

  • Amedeo’s Ristorante
  • Da’Lish
  • Decoys Seafood
  • Fin & Tonic
  • High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar
  • The Mod Olive
  • Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport and Vintage Taverns

For more information about Suffolk Restaurant Week, visit DiningInSuffolkVa.com or follow the Suffolk Restaurant Week page on Facebook.