SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Fall 2022 Suffolk Restaurant Week is scheduled for Nov. 5-12.
According to a press release, participating local eateries will be offering three-course, price-fixed menus that participants can take advantage of throughout the week.
The price-fixed menu levels that will be offered are as followed:
- Deluxe: $10 for breakfast/lunch, $20 for dinner
- Premier: $15 for breakfast/lunch, $30 for dinner
- Ultimate: $20 for breakfast/lunch, $40 for dinner
The following eateries are offering special menus for Suffolk Restaurant Week:
- Amedeo’s Ristorante
- Da’Lish
- Decoys Seafood
- Fin & Tonic
- High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar
- The Mod Olive
- Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport and Vintage Taverns
For more information about Suffolk Restaurant Week, visit DiningInSuffolkVa.com or follow the Suffolk Restaurant Week page on Facebook.