SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Fall 2022 Suffolk Restaurant Week is scheduled for Nov. 5-12.

According to a press release, participating local eateries will be offering three-course, price-fixed menus that participants can take advantage of throughout the week.

The price-fixed menu levels that will be offered are as followed:

Deluxe: $10 for breakfast/lunch, $20 for dinner

Premier: $15 for breakfast/lunch, $30 for dinner

Ultimate: $20 for breakfast/lunch, $40 for dinner

The following eateries are offering special menus for Suffolk Restaurant Week:

Amedeo’s Ristorante

Da’Lish

Decoys Seafood

Fin & Tonic

High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar

The Mod Olive

Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport and Vintage Taverns

For more information about Suffolk Restaurant Week, visit DiningInSuffolkVa.com or follow the Suffolk Restaurant Week page on Facebook.