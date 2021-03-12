Suffolk Restaurant Week spring edition kicks off with special menus, 15 places to choose from

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Restaurant Week is scheduled to start soon with special menus and 15 places to choose from to enjoy the local dining experience.

The spring edition event is slated from March 20 until March 27. During this annual culinary showcase, participating eateries offer three-course, price-fixed menus at the Deluxe ($10 breakfast/$10 lunch/$20 dinner), Premier ($15 lunch/$30 dinner), or Ultimate ($20 lunch/$40 dinner) levels.

Some restaurants are also offering specially-priced family to-go options. No coupons, vouchers, or tickets are needed.

With 15 eateries from which to choose, it’s the perfect time to sample new restaurants and old favorites as local chefs prepare dishes from Memphis Style Chicken and Miso-Glazed Salmon to comfort foods like Meatloaf with Tomato Sauce and Warm Rum Raisin Bread Pudding.

The following eateries are offering Suffolk Restaurant Week menus:

Decent People Taproom

Decoys Seafood

Fin & Tonic

High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar

Holland’s Country Gourmet

Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse

The Mod Olive

The Plaid Turnip

Rajput Indian Cuisine

River Stone Chophouse

Suffolk BBQ Co.

Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport

Sushi Aka

Vintage Tavern

Wall Street Café, Inc.

For additional information and menus, click here. The Facebook event can be found here.