Suffolk Public Libray will host virtual ‘preschool prom’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Public Library would like to invite preschoolers and their families to take part in a virtual Preschool Prom on Saturday, May 23.

The library says Preschool Prom has become an event to look forward to by many in the community, and the Suffolk Public Library is adding an innovative way this year to make sure families can still enjoy it from the comfort of their own home.

“Even though we can’t host the Prom in the traditional sense this year, I am really happy we still have a chance to dance and play together as a community. I can’t wait to see Suffolk families dancing together in their own version of the Silly Dance Contest,” said April Watkins, an early childhood senior librarian.

Planners say the virtual prom will include fun crafts, do-it-yourself snack demonstrations, a community dance, and a special playlist.

“We’re so happy that we still get to have fun, dance silly, and connect and engage with our Suffolk families, even in this new way,” said Natalie Sifuentes, youth & family services coordinator.

Participants can join the Library’s Virtual Preschool Prom by visiting the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at 11 a.m. on May 23.

