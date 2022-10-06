SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The highly anticipated 44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival returns this weekend!

The festival will take place October 6 through 9 at the Suffolk Executive Airport, located at 1410 Airport Road.

This beloved family event honors Suffolk’s agricultural heritage and devotion to peanuts and will have many fun activities such as concerts, amusement rides, a demolition derby, a shrimp feast, and more.

General admission to the festival is $10 per person Friday through Sunday, with Thursday’s admission being free for everyone. Kids 10 and under are free throughout the festival.

The Suffolk Peanut Festival is also hosting special promotion days that guests can take advantage of:

Carload Night: October 6 Admission is free and $50 for up to eight all-you-can-ride wristbands



Military Appreciation Day: October 9 $5 admission with proper military I.D.



All-You-Can-Ride Wristband Day: October 9 All-you-can-ride wristbands are on sale for $30



For more information about the festival and to see a full schedule, visit the Suffolk Peanut Festival website.