Suffolk Peanut Fest returns Oct. 8-10, featuring several ’80s tribute bands and demolition derby

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Peanut Fest is back this year after being canceled in 2020.

The 43rd annnual festival will held at the Suffolk Executive Airport from Oct. 8-10. Gates open Friday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and kids 10 and under get in free. Three-day passes are $20 per person and tickets for military members are $5 on Sunday.

The festival features three days of live music, including Prince, Earth, Wind & Fire, Elton John and Journey tribute bands.

There’s also an all-you-can-eat shrimp feast on Friday ($35 per person) and a demolition derby at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

For more information and tickets, click here. You can get more updates by following the festival on Facebook.