Suffolk Library to host ‘Co(s)mic Summer’event

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 photo, Heritage Auctions collectibles specialist Brian Wiedman displays Garfield comic artwork drawn by creator Jim Davis in Dallas. Thousands of the comics drawn by Davis are going up for auction. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Public Library is hosting an end-of-summer celebration focusing on space and comic books, all leading up to National Comic Book Day in August.

“All of the events will be comic book themed. There will be special programs such as a gravity bowl experiment conducted by the NASA SK8 Dames and a live conversation with local indie wrestlers about comics! There will be a panel discussion on the topic of LGBTQ representation in comics and Young Adult Fiction,” says Cory Bland, Community Learning Coordinator. “We will also be joined live by a local history professor who will teach us about the history of Captain America in celebration of his 80th anniversary.”

The library is expected to host a series of in-person and virtual events, including as “Chalk It Up” where community members are encouraged to create fun art in the North Suffolk Library parking lot.

A daily comic book-themed Mystery Box program will run each day from July 26 to August 14. Officials say those kits will be available for pickup before the program’s kickoff.

The program will wrap up on National Comic Book Day, August 14, when the libraries will host a giveaway at their Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk locations.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. and feature the 501st Legion, cosplay and a photo booth.