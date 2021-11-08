Suffolk kicking off Grand Illumination Ceremony virtually this holiday season

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York. Office holiday parties are tricky in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dancing, drinking and fancy dinners are out. Many companies are foregoing parties altogether, deciding instead to send staff gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities that employees choose. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With the holidays quickly approaching, the City of Suffolk is preparing to virtually kick off its Grand Illumination Ceremony next week.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. on the City of Suffolk YouTube channel.

According to officials, viewers can expect a message from Mayor Michael Duman, a musical performance, and the lighting of the city’s 32-foot holiday tree.

To watch the live ceremony, visit the city’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call Parks & Recreation at (757) 514-7250.