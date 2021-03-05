Suffolk free Annual Spring Eggstravaganza event to happen with giveaway and movie screening

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation announced the Annual Spring Eggstravaganza will still be taking place this month.

The festivities will be Saturday, March 27, from 6:15 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Bennett’s Creek Park located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road.

Bring a basket to set outside your car for an egg giveaway and to have a gift personally delivered by Peter Cottontail. The movie, Hop (2011), will begin at about 7:30 p.m.

View the movie safely from the comfort of your car after picking up dinner from one of the on-site food vendors.

The Eggstravaganza is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required by car and all passengers must be legally seated in the vehicle.

Registration opened on Friday, March 5, 2021. To register, select online registration here. After registering, guests should print or screenshot their receipt for entry into the event.

Proper social distancing will be required, and a mask must be worn while outside of your vehicle.