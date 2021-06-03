Suffolk Fire and Rescue hosting summer fire camps for kids

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue announced on Thursday that they will host a series of half-day fire camps aimed at exposing kids to what it’s like to be a firefighter.

The camp, for children ages 6 to 9, will feature fun, challenging, entertaining and educational activities. These activities will focus on safety lessons that campers can use at home and school.

Short lectures and lessons are followed by opportunities to actively participate in exercises designed to reinforce topics including firefighting, bike safety, water safety, search & rescue practices and first aid.

Registration is required for these camps and is due no later than July 2. Applications, including the $85 registration fee, can be mailed to or dropped off at 300 Kings Fork Road.

The registration fee includes a camp t-shirt, various school supplies and lunch each day except for Friday. Each camp will end with camp graduation on Friday at noon.

Each camp session will be held at station 6 located at 300 Kings Fork Road. Campers can attend one of the following two sessions:

Session 1: July 26 – July 30

Session 2: August 9 – August 13

Transportation to and from the camps are not provided.

Applications can be downloaded from their website.