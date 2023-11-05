SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk community is gearing up for their second Great Suffolk Cleanup.

The cleanup is scheduled from Nov. 17-18, and volunteers are encouraged to sign up to participate. This past March, 450 of the city’s employees participated in the cleanup. City employees are expected to participate during their workday on Friday, but local volunteers have flexibility on the day and location, according to a release.

Suffolk City Manager Al Moor said, in a release, he was excited to authorize city employees to participate, and that he personally plans to help in picking up litter along Wilroy Road.

“The success of the first Great Suffolk Cleanup was truly remarkable, with more than 1,000 individuals came together to remove over 1,300 bags of litter and disposing of over 400 tires,” Moor said2, in a release. “I hope this next effort will surpass it. Once again, I am calling on our city staff from all departments to participate. However, to truly make a visible impact, we need the entire community to come forward — civic organizations, businesses, families and individuals.”

Registered participants will be supplied with vests, grabbers, bags and other necessary equipment for litter collection, and Suffolk Public Works will ensure the proper disposal of bagged trash at the conclusion of the event.

Interested volunteers can register online at www.suffolkva.us/cleanup.