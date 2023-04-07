SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney will hosting its 2nd Annual Crime Victims Walk on Apr. 22.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Meade Park, located at 201 Holly Lawn Pkwy, and is held to honor and remember the victims of crime in Suffolk.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event will have a guest speaker, as well as resources, food trucks, music, and more! Those who would like to participate in the walk can register at 9 a.m. at the event.

The walk in honor and remembrance will begin at 10 a.m. following a survivor voices presentation.