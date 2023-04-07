SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney will hosting its 2nd Annual Crime Victims Walk on Apr. 22.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Meade Park, located at 201 Holly Lawn Pkwy, and is held to honor and remember the victims of crime in Suffolk.
The event will have a guest speaker, as well as resources, food trucks, music, and more! Those who would like to participate in the walk can register at 9 a.m. at the event.
The walk in honor and remembrance will begin at 10 a.m. following a survivor voices presentation.