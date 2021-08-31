Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts to show Jane Austen film adaptations

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fans of Jane Austen novels and movie adaptations are in for a treat with a new film series at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts.

The facility, along with Suffolk Tourism, is hosting “A Season of historic Romance” featuring three popular Jane Austen novels that found huge success on the big screen.

The three films are also part of the Passport to the Regency Era, a series of events and activities focused on the culture of the early 19th century.

Pride & Prejudice: Thursday, September 16

Emma: Thursday, September 23

Sense and Sensibility: Thursday, September 30

Admission is $3 per person, and the movies will begin at 7 p.m.



To purchase tickets, please contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at 757.923.2900 or visit www.SuffolkCenter.org.