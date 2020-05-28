Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts offers dozens of free art education videos

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts did not skip a beat when COVID-19 hit Hampton Roads. From virtual gallery tours, to livestreaming concerts — there’s an endless amount of content to choose from.

For those looking for more hands-on activities, the Suffolk Center is offering virtual art education.

“We have classes where students can continue to learn at home, and just continue to grow,” said Education and Program Director Gavin Harper.

As of now, there are more than 60 free videos on the Suffolk Center’s Youtube channel. Students can choose from acting classes, culinary, preschool crafts, foreign languages and more.

Staff at the Suffolk Center said the game plan is to reopen gradually, starting with Jester’s Gallery on June 4, and have the rest of the building up and running by September.

In the meantime, the staff is focused on summer programming.

“Right now, our hopes are to provide some sort of summer camp. Possibly another virtual program,” said Executive Director Susan Lawrence.

If you would like to learn more about Suffolk Center’s Virtual Art Education Program click here.

Latest Posts: