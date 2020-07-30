Suffolk Art League opens new exhibit featuring local artists

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art League is excited to host their first art show since reopening their doors in June. The Open Members’ Show features 117 works of art from 64 local artists.

“They work in all types of different styles. So there’s traditional painters, acrylic, water colors, sculptors, jewelers and more. We also have a number of glass artists exhibiting with us,” Linda Bunch, executive director of Suffolk Art League

The exhibit has been on display since July 18. However, Bunch said before the league even considered showcasing art, the staff made sure the facility was safe enough for visitors to enter.

“We’re excited to be open. However, we are practicing the CDC safety guidelines. We request all guests to wear masks and we have hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, in addition to social distancing dots on the floor,” Bunch said.

The best part about the show: Most of the artwork is for sale.

“It has been a tough time for artists these days without any outdoor shows and so many galleries being closed. We encourage you to come on out and support our local artists,” said Bunch.

The Suffolk Art League Open Members’ Show will remain open until Aug. 22. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

