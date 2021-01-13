Suffolk Art League looking for students to participate in ‘Exhibit of Excellence’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art League is looking to feature student artwork for its annual show, Exhibit of Excellence: Suffolk Student Art 2021. This juried exhibit is a joint effort between the Suffolk Art League and Suffolk Fine Arts Commission, and will feature artwork by Suffolk high school students.

“Usually over 100 high school students will enter artwork and we have an outside juror come in and select the work both for the show and the award winners. We actually do give cash prizes to the high school students,” said Linda Bunch, executive director of Suffolk Art League.

To be eligible, students must either live in or attend school in Suffolk, whether it be public, private or homeschool. They must be in grades 10, 11 or 12 but do not have to be taking an art class. In addition, all artwork submitted must be original.

“They can enter any art mediums. It can be traditional drawing, painting, or print-making. We also accept three-dimensional work, so it can be a sculpture or craft work like jewelry or ceramics,” Bunch added.

The Suffolk Art League says this annual event is one of its most popular exhibits because the students always produce eye-catching work.

“I think this year in particular has been challenging, not being in school and students being separated from each other. I think it’s more important than ever for students have an artistic outlet,” said Bunch.

To enter, students may bring their artwork to the Suffolk Art Gallery, 118 Bosley Avenue, on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also must have a completed and signed entry form by a teacher or parent.

Complete entry rules and entry form are available at www.suffolkartleague.com. To receive entry information by email, send an email to suffolkartleague@verizon.net and request an Exhibit of Excellence entry form.

The Exhibit of Excellence: Suffolk Student Art 2021 will be on display from Feb. 2 to 26, 2021.