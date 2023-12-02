WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Jamestown Settlement is asking for art submissions for its annual Black Artist Showcase.
The showcase will be shown through February 2024. New and returning artists must submit their work by Dec. 15, 2023, according to a release. The theme is “the beauty of our lives.” The annual event reflects on the legacy of African diaspora by celebrating modern African American life and culture, a release states.
Jamestown Settlement is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in James City County. Jamestown Settlement admission is $18 for adults, $9 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
