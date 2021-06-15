Styx coming to Chartway Arena in August

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rock band STYX is coming to Chartway Arena in Norfolk in August.
The renegade rockers are heading toward Hampton Roads on August 10.
Pre-sale will begin Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. Fans will be able to sign up to Chartway Arena’s All Access Club for presale access.
Tickets go on sale to the general public the next day on Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices range from $45-$75 and will be available to purchase at YnotTix.com.
Join the legendary and multi-Platinum rockers–James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals) for the release of their new album.
The band is expected to release their 17th album on June 18 on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which will be sold as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms. Fans can preorder it here and at Styxworld.com.
